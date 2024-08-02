Comerica Bank Sells 1,184 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $8.07 on Friday, reaching $216.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,044,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

