Comerica Bank Sells 19,754 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,754 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.22.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock traded down $13.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.64. 110,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.