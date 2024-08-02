Comerica Bank Sells 4,312 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $8,223,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.90. 528,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,249. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

