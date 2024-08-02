Comerica Bank Sells 4,636 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.52. The stock had a trading volume of 95,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,479. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $124.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

