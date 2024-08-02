Comerica Bank Sells 611 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WD-40 stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $253.36. 15,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.53 and its 200-day moving average is $244.20. WD-40 has a one year low of $194.09 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of -0.08.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

