comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on comScore from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

comScore Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of SCOR stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,782. comScore has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $59.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.78%. Research analysts anticipate that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in comScore stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of comScore at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

