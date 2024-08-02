Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Scotiabank

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.04.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 3,710,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,385. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $139,726.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,657,591.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,129,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $139,726.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

