Cormark Cuts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$10.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.00.

TSE SPB opened at C$7.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$10.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

