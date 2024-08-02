Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Corteva updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.800 EPS.
NYSE CTVA traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. 584,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,520. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.
CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.
Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.
