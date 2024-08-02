Covenant Price Up 40% This Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Covenant has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $29,534.05 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 40% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

