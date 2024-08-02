CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

CRA International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRA International to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of CRAI stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $150.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,162. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. CRA International has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $187.10.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CRA International will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $410,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $778,136.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CRA International news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,136.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $174,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,610 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

