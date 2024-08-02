Creekmur Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after buying an additional 9,978,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,847,000 after purchasing an additional 992,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $3,229,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,407,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,365. The firm has a market cap of $327.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $187.71.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

