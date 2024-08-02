Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2,975.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG traded down $9.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,663,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

