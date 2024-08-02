Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 146,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 30,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 818,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.