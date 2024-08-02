Creekmur Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.77.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.92. 1,478,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,491. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $547.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

