Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Macquarie from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Criteo Price Performance

Criteo stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. 595,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,777. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $42,911.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,664 shares of company stock worth $1,616,411 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 74,774 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

