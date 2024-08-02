Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.23 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $10.59 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00037612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

