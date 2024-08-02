CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.050-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.0 million-$540.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.2 million. CTS also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

CTS Trading Up 2.2 %

CTS traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. 355,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.60. CTS has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.32.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

