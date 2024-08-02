Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.33), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 486.45% and a negative return on equity of 224.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 24,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,392. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.35. Curis has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

