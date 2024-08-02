Dai (DAI) Market Cap Reaches $5.35 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $5.35 billion and $138.94 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,347,888,596 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

