Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $12.71. Dana shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 309,739 shares changing hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dana

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 176,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.79 and a beta of 2.33.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.