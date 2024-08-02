Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.71.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:DAWN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 792,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,370. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,065,516.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $36,453.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,171,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,830,982.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,065,516.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,068 shares of company stock valued at $874,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after purchasing an additional 336,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.