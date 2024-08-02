DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0328

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00081529 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008864 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.