Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

DH opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,652 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,521,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,880,000 after purchasing an additional 595,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 254,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 248,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $557,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.