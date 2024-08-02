Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Announces $1.62 Semi-annual Dividend

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Diageo has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years. Diageo has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diageo to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo has a one year low of $121.98 and a one year high of $175.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,730.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

