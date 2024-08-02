DigiByte Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $117.20 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,165.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.00629972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00103383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00255049 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00039029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00071356 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,166,024,450 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

