DigiByte Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $117.20 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,165.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.00629972 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009309 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00103383 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032220 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00255049 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00039029 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00071356 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,166,024,450 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.