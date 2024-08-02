Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 369,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 678,741 shares.The stock last traded at $111.80 and had previously closed at $114.74.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average is $101.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

