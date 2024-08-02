Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $98.03

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.03, but opened at $88.37. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $89.57, with a volume of 653,316 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.73 million, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

