Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $28.46

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.46, but opened at $32.24. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 27,774,403 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 17.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 130,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

