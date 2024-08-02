DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $15,437,656.56 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $15,437,656.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $49,662,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. 2,023,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,604. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

