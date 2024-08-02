Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DFIN traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.24. 43,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.40. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 26.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $877,612.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $6,615,959.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,667,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,983,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $877,612.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,748 shares of company stock worth $34,637,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

