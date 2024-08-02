DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Barclays

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH traded up $7.51 on Friday, reaching $115.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,134. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average is $118.16. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.14, a P/E/G ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $667,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 409,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $1,267,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 584.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 342,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after buying an additional 292,139 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

