DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $140.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.15.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH traded up $7.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,037,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,839. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.16, a PEG ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.16.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,396. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in DoorDash by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

