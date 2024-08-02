Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 208.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 93.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV traded down $3.65 on Friday, reaching $175.50. The company had a trading volume of 976,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average of $173.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $192.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

