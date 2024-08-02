DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Issues Earnings Results

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.
DT Midstream Stock Performance
DTM stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. 224,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06.
DT Midstream Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DTM
About DT Midstream
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DT Midstream
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.