DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Issues Earnings Results

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. 224,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

