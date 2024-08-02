DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,218,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,460. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $85.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.