Dymension Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.47 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Dymension coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dymension has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Dymension has a market cap of $254.94 million and $13.47 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,030,191,884 coins and its circulating supply is 193,735,862 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, "Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,030,121,278 with 193,496,878 in circulation. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/."

