Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $311.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $252.00 to $311.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXP. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE EXP traded down $11.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.24. The stock had a trading volume of 142,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,797. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.45. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $279.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

