Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded down $17.65 on Friday, hitting $280.23. 4,527,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.14 and its 200 day moving average is $304.78. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.