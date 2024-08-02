eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get eBay alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. 2,383,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $57.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.