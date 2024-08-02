Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.93. 92,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,529. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.13.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

