Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. Ecolab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.700 EPS.

NYSE ECL traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $231.20. 568,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,225. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.13.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

