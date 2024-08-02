Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500-6.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ecolab also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.70 EPS.

ECL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.93. The stock had a trading volume of 92,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,529. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.74 and a 200 day moving average of $226.63.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.13.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

