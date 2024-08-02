Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 750 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $72.74.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Pegasystems by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

