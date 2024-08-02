Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.27

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 36832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELME. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 162.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

