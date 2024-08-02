EMC Capital Management Acquires 253 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,327,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,521,000 after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 414,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 5.3 %

AMG stock traded down $9.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.47. The stock had a trading volume of 216,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,676. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $189.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

