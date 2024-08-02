EMC Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,010 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,981,000 after acquiring an additional 424,115 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,640,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,286 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 615,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,883. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $874.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

