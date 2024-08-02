EMC Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,224 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 285,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,160,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $173,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,285 shares in the company, valued at $526,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,160,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $670,282.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVLG

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 49,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,869. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.