EMC Capital Management Has $187,000 Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redwood Trust news, CFO Brooke Carillo purchased 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 1,019,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,167. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $931.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

