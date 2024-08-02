EMC Capital Management Has $219,000 Stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

EMC Capital Management raised its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 647,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,534. The stock has a market cap of $449.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

About PennantPark Investment

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

